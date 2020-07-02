The most important presidential election in the history of the country is just around the corner.
The ultra-liberal media and the powerful left-wing groups want us to believe the whole world is filled with professional Trump haters and what a lousy president he is. They tell us he is only one man and they outnumber him.
They forget he took them on during the collusion hearings and the impeachment trials and beat them.
Yet these “national whiners” are always looking over his shoulder complaining, griping and second-guessing every decision he makes. These gripers, given the challenge, couldn’t organize a one-car funeral.
They devote their time and energy, and our tax dollars on ridiculous hearings, unfounded, misguided accusations and trials, trying to make certain he is not reelected. What they should be doing is devoting the same amount of money, time and energy to solving the social challenges facing the country.
They never run out of things to complain about, they simply want to beat Trump and the heck with any thing else.
These professional complainers want us to join the Trump haters. They want to tell us what’s good for us and what isn’t.
And that’s OK ... information is important. But when they want us to stop supporting a president who is trying his best to restore law and order, restart the economy and protect us, they are going too far.
Why can’t they just leave the president and us alone?
James M. Edwards Sr.
Richland Township
