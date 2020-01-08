In a little over three years in office, President Donald Trump has enjoyed a remarkable period of successful accomplishments.
In spite of the negative spin by the fake news, a reasonable person cannot deny that the American people have benefited tremendously under this president.
Some of the major accomplishments are:
• Lowest unemployment in 50 years.
• All time lows in unemployment for African, Asian and Hispanic Americans.
• A tax cut for a typical family of more than $2,000.
• Record growth in the stock market increasing the value of individual retirement plans.
• Employment growth over the past 12 months averaging 183,700 jobs a month.
• Illegal border crossings down by 35%. He has doubled the number of border patrol officers and is building the wall. He has convinced Mexico to help in this effort.
• He ordered the attack on the ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. This was accomplished with no American casualties.
• He ordered a halt to all U.S. taxpayers money going to international organizations that perform abortions.
Why would anyone not want to continue this successful run.
By placing all of its efforts on the impeachment process, the Democratic party is showing its true colors. Democrats really don’t care about what is best for the American people.
The Democratic presidential candidates have platforms that include socialism, increased taxes, and eliminating fossil fuels and the thousands of jobs related to them.
Based on the facts, the choice in the next election seems obvious.
Richard Mezyk
Upper Yoder Township
