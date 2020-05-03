Recently, a woman submitted a letter to the Readers’ Forum titled “Trump not getting the credit he’s due.” A short time later, a Donald Trump hater responded to her letter.
I found his letter quite insulting. This woman is a frequent writer to the forum, and I have agreed with everything she ever wrote, including the one the Trump hater hated. The woman, in my opinion, is a noble person.
I wonder what kind of person is her critic. Is he an atheist or a Catholic Democrat with a kindergarten knowledge of his faith, or what? If the second guess is true, then he should heed these words from sacred Scripture: You shall not bear hatred for your brother in your heart. Do not incur sin because of him. (Leviticus 19:17)
I am going to vote for Trump because he is pro-life.
If I waited for the Democrats to overturn Roe v. Wade, I might as well wait until hell freezes over.
I have been in the pro-life movement for more than 40 years. Planned Parenthood, the Democrats and the devil have been fighting us all the way.
If Trump is reelected, perhaps he will be the hero to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Perhaps the coronavirus is a wake-up call to stop killing our babies and to stop having sex outside of marriage.
I cannot prove myself right, nor can you prove me wrong.
Richard A. Ruth
Johnstown
