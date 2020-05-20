In response to the Readers’ Forum letter by Wallace Dick on April 23, “Fox more truthful than other networks,” the investigation into Russian collusion was more enlightening than first thought.
Attorney General William Barr co-opted the response from the White House that was totally misleading.
The Ukrainian phone call was anything but perfect. Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tennessee) said the president was guilty, but it was not an impeachable offense, the logic of which I don’t understand.
Donald Trump knew about the coronavirus threat in January, yet he continues to drop the ball on testing. At the time of this writing, only 2% of the population has been tested. Trump’s response to the pandemic is met with lies on an almost daily basis, and he can in no way justify the lack of testing.
Trump constantly pushed the drug hydroxychloroquine. Fox News ran with the idea until it was proven that more people died from its use. Suddenly Fox News stopped pushing the use of this drug. This was probably affected by the threat of lawsuits. Trump’s belief that injecting bleach/disinfectants as well as light into the body would be a rational idea was the height of buffoonery, stupidity and danger. And Fox News ducked.
I doubt Trumpers such as Dick in their blind allegiance to Fox News and the president will ever change, but they should be called out on it every time.
Timothy Mardis
Windber
