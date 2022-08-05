Donald Trump was a great president.
Now, after the liberals are resuscitated, please read: Yes, he loved himself, still does, but honestly, he did his best to put America first.
Our country was established on Judeo-Christian principles, the Bible.
Trump was truly a friend of the Christian community, and by establishing Jerusalem as the capitol of Israel, he accomplished something that other presidents only talked about.
Trump did his utmost to try to retain America’s sovereignty by building a wall and instilling policies to keep our borders under control. This would be from illegal drugs, sex-trafficking and illegal aliens.
Have we lost our minds to allow liberal Democrats to encourage these things to run out of control?
Under Trump, we were energy independent. Do the anti-Trump people understand what that would mean today? Gas prices wouldn’t even be half of what they are. Thus, inflation wouldn’t be close to the 40-year high that now exists.
Trump dealt with some evil foreign leaders and accomplished much for the betterment of America, and at the same time, kept us out of wars. And although the following statement is my opinion only, Ukraine wouldn’t be blown apart with heartless killings if Trump would have been elected to a second term.
The godless, evil Russia President Vladimir Putin would have been scared senseless of Trump.
Trump certainly was a problem with self, but he sure knew how to run our country. What a shame people still can’t separate Trump’s ego from his ability to govern.
Bernie Bolha
Upper Yoder Township
