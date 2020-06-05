Fox News host Lou Dobbs recently opined that Donald Trump was arguably America’s greatest president.
That is absolutely ludicrous.
Trump supporters and the Republican Party lie prostrate at Trump’s feet incredulously denying stark reality.
Trump spends his days watching Fox News, furiously tweeting insane and absurd conspiracy theories peddled incessantly by right-wing wackos.
Meanwhile, America crumbles. One hundred ten thousand Americans have perished in just 60 days and over 1,000 more Americans continue to die daily of COVID-19. Yet Trump claims he is doing a wonderful job. Delusional.
Forty-one million Americans have applied for unemployment in the past 60 days, outpacing the Great Depression.
Yet Trump and Republicans are opposed to the latest Democrat-passed relief bill sending checks to families struggling with rent and feeding their children with food obtained from massive “bread lines” staged countrywide. Shameful.
Trump and Republicans who caterwauled about Barack Obama’s $600 billion deficit produced a deficit of $1 trillion last year and estimates for 2020 are north of $3.5 trillion.
Trump and the Republican Party are massive failures. They continue to coddle dictators, major corporate entities, billionaires, hedge funds and banks while sticking it to state and local governments, first responders and families.
In stark contrast to Dobbs, one voter posted that though she voted for Trump in 2016, she would vote for a ham sandwich in 2020 before she would vote for Trump.
Who couldn’t have said it any better. Amen lady. Vote Democrat like your life and home depended on it.
Richard Chapman
Johnstown
