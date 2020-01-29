I read the Readers’ Forum letter written by Paulette Cononie Torchia on Jan. 23, “Trump not getting the credit he’s due.”
After realizing that I was not listening to a fire and brimstone sermon in a right-wing church or to a television evangelist, I felt compelled to respond.
The letter cited is filled with rash generalizations and finger pointing via print and is in itself a paradox. Torchia cites “madness,” which she suggests is immoral.
Even if I would accept these components of her letter, her suggestion that Donald Trump then represents Christian values is laughable.
If Torchia has time, she may want to listen to his interview by Howard Stern during which Trump makes sexual suggestions about his own daughter. If that is not enough, she could replay the “Access Hollywood tape.”
If she needs more evidence of Trump’s anti-Christian projections, she may want to research all of his anti-human comments and views. She may ask which views I speak of. The word limit in this column does not support an exhaustive list.
I reflect on his comments about those with disabilities. He has also made less-than-flattering comments about those from other counties (not his wife’s country).
I realize that allegations are just that; however, a score of women have accused him of less-than-moral actions.
To quote Torchia, “Don’t let evil win and bring annihilation down on this nation.”
In other words, don’t reelect Trump.
See, I guess I do agree with Torchia.
Bob Truscello
Johnstown
