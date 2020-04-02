In response to my friends who support our illustrious president, I feel the need to respond to some of their most bizarre ideas.
Al Thomas suggests the president should cancel the election. The president does not have the legal authority to do so. The wise thing to do would be to have mail-in ballots, which would solve the problem of crowded polling places.
In response to Richard Holsinger: No amount of prayer will solve the coronavirus pandemic. Prayer may provide personal spiritual comfort, but this virus is a serious threat that must be solved by science and medicine. And to Larry Dropko: Vitamins will have no effect against this current health threat.
Finally, responding to Donald Hanak, Fox News is a major problem. Its obvious bias in news coverage is shameful.
Donald Trump knew in January of the impending threat. First it was a Democrat hoax, now he says he was on top of it from day one and Fox News backed him in every possible way.
Trump is guilty of criminal negligence when it comes to preparing the U.S. regarding testings, basic medical supplies, and the economic ramifications of doing nothing. He worries more about his poll numbers than the health and welfare of the average American.
The country cannot tolerate four more years of Trump’s gross incompetence and mendacity.
Tim Mardis
Windber
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.