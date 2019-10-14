In response to Jim Vasilko’s letter of Oct. 3, “Dems’ impeachment effort is a joke” – no, the impeachment of the president is not a joke. President Donald Trump took an oath to protect and defend the Constitution. In his call to the president of the Ukraine, he invited a foreign leader to interfere in our elections.
Vasilko states that Democrats lie, but since Trump has been in office, he has told more than 12,000 lies, an average of 13 a day.
As far as his comment about climate change, Vasilko is among the 13% of Americans who do not believe in climate change.
Ninety-seven percent of the world’s scientists and 71% of American people believe global warming is happening.
The Ukraine phone call has most certainly been corroborated, not only by the transcript that the White House released of the call, but also by the secretary of state, who admitted that he listened in on it. If the phone call was “perfect,” why was the transcript kept on a different restricted system normally used for classified information? The White House has also corroborated that fact. Transcripts of Trump’s conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Saudi royal family were also kept there.
The whistleblower’s identity is protected by the Whistleblower Protection Act.
Therefore, Trump is criticizing a person he is mandated by law to protect.
Congress has no choice but to move to impeach the president. He is not fulfilling his oath of office.
Paula Popp
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.