I’ve seen articles in this paper and reports on CNN, CNBC and other outlets about the way the Trump administration works. All negative. Nonetheless, the stock market and country are recovering.
Like him or not, something is working.
Not since Julius Caesar has a conspiracy been so obvious to overturn a ruler.
However you feel about the last election shows the importance of voting.
I’ve talked to many people about voting. The response I get is usually, “What for? My vote won’t make a difference.”
Johnstown City Council was changed on a couple votes. So, they do.
Even more important, the nation is in turmoil because of poor voter turnout.
Radical politicians such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez were elected with about 110,000 votes, and Nancy Pelosi with about 275,000 votes. Their districts have several hundred thousand residents. I am very worried about this country and the crazies who are working toward our demise.
Whether you like Donald Trump or hate him, he is an elected president and deserves all the respect of his office.
Until he is convicted, he should be given all the rights of the laws of the United States, not the disrespect of news outlets and Congress elites.
If you want to impeach or get Trump out of office, show up and vote in 2020.
It is the will of the people that ultimately decides who goes or stays, not personal childlike vendettas of congressional leaders and the deep-state actors.
Stan Carrier
Westmont
