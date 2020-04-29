Donald Trump is neither God nor the king. They are the only ones who can rule the world.
James Miller
Johnstown
Updated: April 29, 2020 @ 4:06 am
Elizabeth M., 16, Northern Cambria. (Moriconi Funeral Home, Inc., Northern Cambria)
Carole L., 78, Gallitzin died April 27, 2020. Gibbons Funeral Home, 301 Church St. Gallitzin. Go to gibbonsfunerals.com for complete obituary.
Shawn A., 38, South Fork, died April 27, 2020. Preceded in death by brother, Denver. Survived by parents, Ronald and Jennie Miller; children, Denver, Makara, and Laiken Miller; and grandmother, Emma DelRose Miller. Complete obituary online at DimondFuneralHome.com
Vaughn "Ted", 69, Johnstown (Hindman, Frankstown Rd.)
Melinda Sue, 44, of Johnstown. (Geisel Funeral Home- Johnstown) Please visit www.geiselfh.com for complete obituary.
