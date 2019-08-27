Poor President Donald Trump. His idea of buying Greenland from Denmark was characterized by the Danish prime minister as being “absurd.”
Trump said such a response was not nice but downright nasty and abruptly canceled his trip to Denmark. It is becoming clear that Trump can “dish it out” with nasty remarks but certainly can’t take them.
Kudos to the prime minister for telling it like it is. She is one who sees the emperor without his clothes on. Moral of the story: People in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones.
George Merritts
Revloc
