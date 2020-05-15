The World Health Organization kept telling the world that the coronavirus which originated in China was not transmitted human to human. Turns out that was just Chinese Communist propaganda and now the world is paying the price.
My contempt continues to grow for the Democrat politicians who loaded the COVID-19 relief legislation with their progressive wish list items.
While millions of Americans are out of work – small and large companies are trying to survive and the virus is ravaging lives – these immoral political hacks stalled the relief package for nearly a week while they insisted that millions of taxpayer money be spent for pet projects not related to this crisis.
The Democrats are using partisan gamesmanship to criticize federal efforts during this unprecedented situation.
On Jan. 31, President Donald Trump declared a travel ban from China and the liberals screamed he was racist and xenophobic.
Deceptive political ads use quotes out of context to try to say the president called the virus a hoax. That is a lie.
Meanwhile, Trump brought together a task force of highly respected leaders to competently deal with this crisis. However, the Democrats and their lapdog, the mainstream liberal media, can’t even be bothered to acknowledge the marvelous efforts and successes of the federal government in providing supplies, getting business to step into the breech, and to harness scientific progress in finding treatments and vaccines.
Thank goodness our economy was robust during the past few years so that under the leadership of the Trump administration, our nation can recover economically once the health war is won.
Gale Bala
Johnstown
