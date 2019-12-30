Recently during the impeachment hearings, I heard Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler say this is a sad day for America, and that they take no pleasure in impeaching the president.
I agree.
It’s a sad day for America when the Democrats decide to negate the will of the people and interfere with the outcome of an election. Isn’t this what they are accusing President Donald Trump and the Russians of doing?
It’s a sad day for America when our elected leaders have no respect for the office of the president. If you don’t respect the man, respect the office.
We don’t elect a president for his personality. We elect him for results. Trumps’ results speak for themselves.
It’s a sad day for America when our elected leaders put their party agenda in front of our country. The Democrats have divided this country to the point that our enemies have to be sitting back and laughing.
It’s a sad day for America when the tool of impeachment is taken so lightly that now and in the future it will be used to change the history of our country. From this day forward, no president, Democratic or Republican, will be safe from casual impeachment.
It’s a sad day for America when the people of this country elect people like the ones described above. That’s what is great about America: In the next election, we have a chance to elect leaders who have our country’s best interests at heart.
Ray Letizia
Hastings
