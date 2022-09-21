Rodger C. Henderson’s Aug. 31 Readers’ Forum letter, “Strengthen freedom in U.S.,” mentions a citizen who wants a ruthless leader and calls for another attack on Democrats. C’mon man, get your facts straight. Never did I specifically mention Democrats or suggest violence.
My anger, which still grows exponentially each day, is directed toward those of any party affiliation who voted for another candidate solely because they believed Donald Trump was too mean.
The only attack I am calling for is publicly denouncing the president’s policies which do not work for me.
Ironically, one day after Henderson’s piece was published President Joe Biden had a primetime address and showed his true colors by belittling his opposition.
The left’s biggest fear is losing the ability to control the narrative.
I am branded a bigot and a “threat to democracy” for being angry with a certain segment of the population while the president – who spent a lot of time during the election claiming he was the one to unify the country – is doing the same thing and gets labeled a hero.
He contends that MAGA Republicans see only “carnage, darkness and despair.” Bravo, Mr. President, I have to agree 100% if talking about liberal-run cities. It seems we can only agree to disagree.
John Machuta III
Johnstown
