It’s a warm summer evening and working as a caregiver, I decided to take my client to an Altoona Curve baseball game. We got our act together, including taking two baseball gloves in case we had the chance to snag a foul ball or home run.
As we headed down the hill on U.S. Route 22 from Cresson, we encountered a state trooper on the side of the road with a flare lit.
Normally, this would signal an accident ahead. All the traffic slowed down and then we crawled slowly as the traffic backed up.
Then, we spotted about 20 state troopers along the road, some having dogs in the back of their trucks. Then, we spotted a sign “Drug Inspection ahead.” Talk about being extremely interesting. I might have heard about such stops around the state/nation, but I never thought I’d actually encounter one.
This was on a Friday, and we hit the tail end of the drug stop as all the state troopers were standing on the berm of the road and the dog handlers had their dogs back in their kennels, which were on the beds of their pickup trucks.
Thus in our present day, drugs are everywhere, and I give huge credit to those in law enforcement who plan these stops to hopefully slow the influx of drugs into the minds and arms and bodies of those we love dearly.
Terry Lee Shuler
Nanty Glo
