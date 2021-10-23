Johnstown should have new signs made up as you enter the city, saying “Welcome to Johnstown: Where our trees grow in the woods and in our rivers.”
As you drive along the Conemaugh and Stonycreek rivers, you will notice trees growing along the cement river walls.
These trees reach up to four stories high. Some of the places are along Route 56 by 1st Summit Area @ Cambria County War Memorial, on Broad Street, by the Coopersdale Bridge and the lower end of Coopersdale as you come out of Tanneryville along Route 403.
There are all kinds of trees, including weeping willows along the CBL building on Iron Street. The trees are extending out into the river way more and more. The city should contract with the Army Corps of Engineers to remove the trees and give the wood to private individuals.
These trees are a flood risk. As the high waters uproot them, they will float sideways and get caught against bridge abutments. Are our city fathers looking to create another Johnstown flood?
Dorothy Dudek
Johnstown
