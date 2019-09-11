Here we go again. How are we going to keep all these knives out of the hands of the deranged lunatics who choose to use them as weapons of choice should we ban guns? Or motor vehicles for that matter.
If some troubled individual wants to take a life or lives, he or she will find a way to do so with whatever means are available, be it cars, knives, explosives, chemicals or whatever gets the job done.
Gun control is a joke. Get serious and get help for the mentally ill.
We have plenty of gun control laws on the books. Follow and enforce what we have and take the guns from the criminals.
Bill Snedden
Nanty Glo
