Oh, you dumb people. Why would anybody go outside of the country? Now they have brought it here. People should not travel unless they have to.
Why hasn’t it been suggested that people such as fast food workers wear disposal gloves? Use tissues to cover your faces.
Do like your are told, wash your hands.
If your hands our covered, at least if somebody coughs on you, you may cover your face with your hands. You can take the gloves off and put new ones on.
Always wash your hands. Dry on paper towels. Use paper towels in bathrooms for drying, even at home.
Evelyn M. Budash
Johnstown
