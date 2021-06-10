On May 24, The Tribune-Democrat published an editorial from the Philadelphia Inquirer, which decried the waste of time Republican lawmakers have put into drawing lines on who can participate in women’s sports, referring to the agenda as “bullying our transgender children.”
In the eyes of some, this is the latest justice cause and the surest marker of the right’s bigotry and obsession with trivial non-issues.
On the other hand: Ask Chelsea Mitchell, the “fastest girl in Connecticut” who lined up to claim that title and the assured scholarship promises it carried with it, only to lose on the track – along with others – to two physically advantaged trans competitors.
Ask Caitlyn (Bruce) Jenner whose support running for governor of California evaporated when the LGBTQ community found out the candidate would not endorse trans former-males competing against women due to an unfair biological advantage.
Ask the designers of the Special Olympics, who know the value of protecting noble dreams from the oblivion of having to compete against physically-advantaged athletes. Bullying children is actually reversed here.
Sorting out a fairness issue now, rather than after a dozen more Chelsea Mitchells show up in PIAA contests, replete with asterisks, is in this case foresightful.
Our representatives are quite capable of multitasking in legislative processing, and it certainly deserves more attention than rehashing the 2020 election.
Joseph Stains
South Fork
