President Donald Trump’s accomplishments include 50-year low unemployment, tax cuts growing the economy, correcting unfair trade deals, etc.
But what of Joe Biden’s values/aspirations?
Biden failed twice running for president, and was caught lying about marching in civil rights movements and plagiarizing.
In 1998, Sen. Biden favored an Iraq war, claiming weapons of mass destruction; in 2002, he authorized Iraq war; in 2004, he reversed, claiming no WMDs; war lasted seven years, 4,400 U.S. casualties, tens of thousands of civilian casualties, amassing $2 trillion war debt.
In 2009, Obama/Biden/DOE Green Deal scandal loaning Solyndra $535 million, lost into bankruptcy.
Biden’s 2020 presidential run is supported by misfit Congress far-left liberals and global billionaires transfixed on transforming America into socialism.
Biden campaigning alludes to increasing wages, meaning moving more people to higher tax brackets to allow massive tax collections, deceptively saying for free education, medical, welfare, etc. Deficit out of control, all by fleecing American paychecks, transforming America into socialistic new democracy regime, banishing guns, allowing Biden’s military to keep honest, ordinary people at bay with new laws/Constitution, forming a government dictatorship.
Inevitably, Biden fails America, defaulting U.S. into China’s 2049 Communist world dominance goal, with “one nation under God” vanishing into history, and the voting liberal democracy simply transforming U.S. into another cataclysmic history lesson.
Let’s transform Biden into retirement. Vote Trump.
Barry Lampel
Johnstown
