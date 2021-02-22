When I read that Tranquility Gardens had been denied its zoning petition, I was disheartened. I try to not think negatively about the area, but hiding this beautiful resource seems short-sighted.
My mother died of cancer in 2014.
It wasn’t a quick death. It was painful. When I found Tranquility Gardens I was a lost soul. I realize now how close I was to going down a path that would be self-destructive. Instead, I found a place in nature that helped fill the empty spots in my soul.
Inspirational quotes carved in the stone fueled me to move on and become a better, stronger version of me. I would walk the labyrinth to clear my head and and learn patience. This place was healing me.
For the months that I visited Tranquility Gardens, I had only ever seen one other person there. I found no littering, no graffiti, no disrespect of any kind.
Tranquility Gardens did more to heal me than the therapists or the grief support groups I frequented. Tranquility Gardens made me whole again and built me up to be stronger than I was before.
Why deny others something so life changing as this oasis that the Puriches have so graciously given the community?
The lessons that I learned from Tranquility Gardens not only saved my life, but enriched it. I ask the community and the zoning board to please look deep into your hearts and consider how much pure good that Tranquility Gardens puts into our world.
Douglas Mort
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.