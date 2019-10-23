Our Founding Fathers formed a government intent on not allowing one person to have too much authority and control.
The Constitution established three separate branches of government (president, Congress and Supreme Court) to provide checks and balances on each other.
Authoritarianism is a form of government that concentrates power in the hands of a dictatorial tyrant who isn’t constitutionally bound or responsible to the people. Particular traits of an autocratic ruler include:
• Attempts to stifle the independence of the media.
• Demands blind loyalty and obedience.
• Considers dissent as unpatriotic and treasonous.
• Refers to those loyal to the Constitution as members of a “deep state.”
• Praises like-minded foreign dictators.
• Shows weak commitment to democratic rules.
• Encourages violence and division in the populace.
• Disparages political opponents and critics.
• Announces decisions without consulting officials first.
• Refers to “my military.”
• Craves adulation to nurse his ego.
• Exploits fear for political gain.
• Propagandizes made-up conspiracies.
• Tells the people to not believe in their eyes and ears so that they will be more dependent on him.
• Promotes the idea of lifetime rule.
• Rigs elections.
• Shamelessly uses the position for personal financial gain.
• Ego is extremely brittle and doesn’t take criticism well, so he surrounds himself with family and flatterers.
“A sacred respect for the constitutional law is the vital principle, that sustains energy of a free government.” – Thomas Jefferson
When asked what sort of government the Constitutional Convention delegates had created, Benjamin Franklin answered, “A republic, if you can keep it.”
Carl Concel
Johnstown
