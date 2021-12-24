I don’t understand why I have to stop for a light that just turned red and sit through the entire light, with no one going through the green light.
Just as getting the green light to go, a car is coming from the street that just had a green light, “Oh sorry you should have been here sooner it was just green for you.”
Why are there so many lights in Johnstown that do that.
I am one of the drivers who prefer to go the speed limit. But when I see one of these lights that changes for nothing, I do speed up, so I’m not wasting my time waiting for a light that turned for no reason.
I’m old and don’t have time to waste.
I also would like to see them fix the light on Iron Street at the bridge. If you are heading to Minersville, it will not turn green, if you don’t get your car in the right position.
Joanne Jurestovsky
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.