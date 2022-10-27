We hear from candidates that they are going to cut taxes for everyone. And while that sounds wonderful, the fact is that the Pennsylvania Assembly passed a new state budget that offers little support to the average man and woman, but includes a corporate tax cut that will cost the commonwealth more than $2.2 billion in lost revenue over the next eight years.
The traditional tax cuts in Pennsylvania have failed to bring significant benefits to our families, while costing the state about $4 billion a year.
In order to pay for this big business tax cut, the Republicans – led General Assembly had to cut back on investments designed to help working men and women.
The failure of those who claim to want the best for you and your children should have passed a bill with tax cuts that were invested in schools and infrastructure.
Joseph G. Antal
Ebensburg
