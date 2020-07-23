I don’t see how any Christian can vote for a national Democrat. A vote for a Democrat is a vote for abortion and same-sex marriage. Abortion is against one of the Ten Commandments – thou shall not kill. Same-sex marriage is related to Sodom and Gomorrah, which God destroyed because these towns were a cesspool of sodomy.
I have maintained for some time that the Democratic Party has fallen under the power of the devil.
I have been challenged of where I got this idea. I told them that in the Bible it reads “by their fruits you shall know them.” (Matthew 7:16) And what are the fruits of the Democratic Party? Abortion, same sex-marriage and the far left wanting to change our country to a godless society, either communism, socialism or whatever.
If they succeed, George Washington and all the other Founding Fathers will roll over in their graves. Then we will have to change the wording on our coins from “In God We Trust.”
Then there’s this hard pill to swallow: the Democrats, especially Nancy Pelosi, reach into the taxpayers’ pockets and then hand over megabucks to Planned Parenthood.
Richard Ruth
Johnstown
