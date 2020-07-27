Watching the news is so disturbing anymore. So much madness is on display that, in no time flat, my peace and joy is going up in flames. I have found many who agree, declaring they watch very little news for the same reasons.
They are deeply grieved by this emboldened evil progression that is hellbent on destroying our Christian culture and “taking over” this nation/world. In 2 Timothy 3, Paul describes the godlessness in the last days, how they would “despise” those who do good. Today we are viewing it – live on screen.
We witness rioters, looting and even the burning of churches, destroying livelihoods and finding sympathy of government officials who seek to appease the mobs.
Criminals are being released in a display of COVID compassion for them, while thousands of seniors have died because COVID patients were ordered to be returned to their aid homes.
Recently, Christians in a march for peace in New York City, along with police officers protecting them, were attacked with clubs.
Police officers in America who place their lives in harm’s way protecting us are now being labeled the “bad guys” because of a few bad apples. This year already, 33 have been shot dead and 55 have died from the virus, and calls to dismantle and defund them is the thanks they get. God bless them.
My peace and joy is about to spontaneously combust once again. God help me.
God help us all. Deliver us from evil (even our own) in Jesus’ name. Amen.
John Imhoff
Meyersdale
