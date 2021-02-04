I hesitate in writing this, but I must say I didn’t like what happened at the White House. I believe in our U.S. Constitution and I took an oath to defend it when I joined the Army.
I’m not a Republican or a Democrat, or a so called RIND (Republican In Name Only). I consider myself an independent moderate. Why?
Well, I don’t like being told what to do or how I should live my life. If any fraud is ever discovered in our voting system, and the truth usually always comes out, the people involved should be locked up and the key thrown away.
They say the only way to get rid of hornets is to destroy the nest. I have a feeling that this was the intention of those smashing their way into the White House.
The Democrats, the media and a lot of the Hollywood elites and certain billionaires, have been brain-washing the people against Donald Trump even before he became president.
I am not a Trump lover, but Hillary Clinton was not, in my opinion, presidential material either.
I think that a lot of this mudslinging for the past four years is a contributing factor in what just happened, and Democrats are in part guilty.
If socialists have taken over our White House by deceiving the people, then they become tyrants and must be removed.
And look at who becomes president if something happens to Joe Biden. He will become a puppet for the far left.
Ken Buck
Stonycreek Township
