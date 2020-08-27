My grandfather and father were both high school athletes. I was a high school athlete, as were my two sons.
I am proud to say that my two eldest grandchildren are beginning youth sports and cheerleading.
I believe I have a positive attitude toward the benefits of athletics for our nation’s youth.
The attitude of adults, both those involved in guiding the direction of fall sports programs as well as the parents of athletes, is disturbing.
They are ignoring the advice of public health experts and government officials who are depending on proven science.
They are motivated by wishful thinking and an irrational desire for gratification.
All, instead, must oversee what is best for their children and for society in general.
An overemphasis on high school athletics has created a false importance for these activities. During the pandemic, when even crucial activities had to be canceled and the nation’s economy has been derailed, it is incredulous that adults are making decisions so indifferent for the greater good.
It is commendable that parents and decision-making bodies have sacrificed these five months. The children have sacrificed, as has all of society.
As the pandemic has shown all the signs of resurging, now is not the time to ignore common sense.
Our educators, responsible leaders and parents must set a positive example for the children.
The lessons of sacrificing for the greater good will benefit them in the future if the adults they look to will give them that opportunity.
Richard J. Holsinger
Johnstown
