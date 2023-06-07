I am the widow of a 100% disabled Vietnam-era veteran who loved serving his country so much that we were married on Veterans Day in 1972.
When I see the American flag that was presented to me at his funeral, I am proud of his sacrifice and also saddened that people take our freedom and flag for granted.
I had a Readers’ Forum letter published on March 24 in The Tribune-Democrat asking why there was no American flag on the Central Park Complex, which Cambria County has owned for more than 20 years.
Since that time, the flag pole at the Inclined Plane has been taken down and a fund had been set up to replace it. Also, Main Street in Johnstown is lined by American flags.
However, there is still no American flag on the Central Park Complex building.
Flag Day is June 14, and I was going to ask veterans and their families to show up at the complex with signs asking, “Where is our flag?” I changed my mind about that because it would have made Cambria County the laughingstock of our state, and it wouldn’t have been fair to all the citizens of Cambria County to be judged because of their leadership.
May God bless America and all the veterans and their families who sacrificed so much for it.
Barbara Figard
Johnstown
