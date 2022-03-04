According to recorded history, the Cambria Iron Co. began construction of the Inclined Plane in 1890. Operations began the following year.
It is utterly disturbing to learn that the repairs to the conveyance are going to take three years.
Can anyone explain this?
Technology and construction techniques have advanced dramatically during those many years.
The Inclined Plane is the major tourist attraction to our city.
Michael Karcher
Johnstown
