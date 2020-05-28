Remember the song lyrics “Sign, sign, everywhere a sign” (Five Man Electrical Band)? But what do political signs of any variety posted this long before a general election suggest about the poster?
Are they a loyalist who will follow their leader no matter what actions may be taken, even in these long months before the election? Convinced already that he or she can never do any wrong? Do these folks somehow think loyalty equals patriotism? Or are they, to use an Old Testament depiction, a stiff necked people, unwilling to consider any view other than that of their leader?
To not be open to a change of mind and heart is surely the sign of a society in decline.
One may have a preference in candidates at this point, but to make an absolute commitment more than 150 days before a general election demonstrates a lack of open-mindedness. Such an intolerant attitude indicates a people whose Judeo-Christian values have gone astray.
Bill Weible
Johnstown
