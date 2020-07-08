An inflated sense of self leaves a lot to the imagination and that’s why the world has gone mad. Historical monuments have become monsters that frighten our false sense of security, food labels are lethal to our fragile egos, viruses are thirsty vampires that can rob us of our vanity and pride, cartoons prick our conscience by calling us to laugh at life and ourselves instead of taking offense, and history is a boogeyman that has the ability to remind us of things such as fortitude, failures and hard-won freedom.
We fear these “Friends of Experience” so we do not have to face reality and live.
We imagine that everything going on is about Black and white lives mattering, but if we look deeper, it’s about the fine lines between good and evil, right and wrong and how we draw them to reach our goals.
We don’t want any past or present examples to learn from, so we try to erase them from our conscience. We want to live as we see fit without any repercussions or consequences.
In Proverbs 21:2-4: “Every way of a man is right in his own eyes: but the Lord ponders the hearts. To do justice and judgment is more acceptable to the Lord than sacrifice. An high look, and a proud heart, and the plowing of the wicked, is sin.”
A generation of spoiled, undisciplined, lazy brats is what we become when we think that the world is a vanity fair for us to frolic in.
Kirstin DiNinno
Central City
