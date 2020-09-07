Ignorance is unaffordable in this age of readily available information. But just as we accept responsibility to be accurately informed, we also have to make decisions based on not hysteria or fear.
Fear-mongering is the manipulative enterprise of those who want to paralyze the masses, or to make us flee to the sedation of our choice.
The way fear can be used to control us is limitless. Once a society is unjust, we all suffer either as its victims or its champion.
Claiming personal innocence isn’t good enough. We all lose or gain from the imbalanced system that’s in place.
Fear tells us that there’s not enough of the good stuff for everybody. So we have to choose sides, identify enemies, label the undeserving and stockpile our fair share.
Joseph Antal
Ebensburg
