Saul Alinsky has a book, “Rules for Radicals.” He was Hillary Clinton’s alleged mentor. Her college thesis was about Alinsky. Barack Obama was a student of his teachings, also.
Alinsky was the first community organizer.
Two of the tenets of his book are:
“Ridicule is man’s most potent weapon.”
“You pick the target, freeze it, personalize it and polarize it.”
These tactics are exactly what is being used by the left, the media and every Donald Trump hater that exists.
Now, CNN and MSNBC want to stop doing live presentations of the president’s daily briefing.
That’s exactly the definition of propaganda – they don’t want you to hear for yourself; they tell you what they want you to know. Really?
I state with full confidence that those who trust in the mainstream media are being lied to, hearing half-truths and misinformation.
For exact truths, watch FOX, EWTN and One America News.
The world will tell you there is no sin.
Our very government has legalized sin: abortion and same-sex marriage. Legalization doesn’t take away the penalty for sin.
My purpose in always writing to the Readers’ Forum was not in judgment, but to save souls.
However, I do care if one is taking the wrong road due to some activist saying these acts are normal.
Sadly, too many don’t believe in the Bible or the Ten Commandments. The first three tell us how to love God, the next seven tell us how to love our neighbors.
Paulette Cononie Torchia
Johnstown
