This is in response to Carl Felton’s Readers’ Forum letter on Jan. 23, “Oppose firearms bill” – HR127 Sabina Sheikh Firearms Licensing Bill.
The Jan. 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol is the exact reason this legislation has been introduced.
It is not the average American who owns a gun(s) for hunting, shooting ranges, target sport shooting and pistols for some who have legitimate need for personal protection.
It is to protect the average American from assault, road rage shootings, robberies, violent crimes and to help law enforcement find, convict and punish those who perpetrate violence with a firearm.
These extreme radical right-wing groups are the real threat to our democracy. Their support of President Donald Trump based on his false election fraud lies shows a huge lack of understanding of how democracy works, lack of social responsibility and the rights of others.
I am sure you will get a sympathetic ear from Congressman John Joyce and Congressman Glenn Thompson as they both fully supported Trump’s totally false election fraud narrative in the November 2020 election and his insurrection attempt to overthrow our democracy.
I believe Americans are sick and tired of militant radical right-wing extremist groups.
Gary Schetrompf
Portage
