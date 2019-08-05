I cannot forgive President Donald Trump for his grabbing of women, secret payments to prostitutes, hanging out with alleged child molesters, yanking young children out of their families and scattering them, and so much more.
And I haven’t even mentioned his being a racist and liar.
His regulations and deregulations have harmed the planet, the parks and so many working people.
But still and once again, I’m disturbed and shocked by Trump’s new thing: using the words “infested” and infestation,” words we use to describe rodents and vermin, to refer to black and brown people and where they live.
The Nazis used these terms to describe Jews as a way to dehumanize them and make cruelty toward them acceptable.
So, you Trump supporters, what moral and spiritual cartwheels are you turning to accept this loathsome man?
Why do you let him be your mirror?
Charles Clifton
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.