I, like many others, am upset with the negativity that President Donald Trump gets.
So for those who fail to get the facts, here are some.
Four million jobs created, more than ever in our history. Breaking records in the stock market. Building our military, which is now second to none. We are now No. 1 in energy and natural gas producer.
Wages are up 3% across the board.
Prison reform. Vets’ unemployment lowest in 65 years. He is also defunding Planned Parenthood, saving millions of babies’ lives.
Just a few of 289 accomplishments in 20 months.
Trump has God back in the White House. He has his ministers there and they pray together for our country.
With all the good that has been done by Trump, we have the far-left radicals headed by Adam Schiff and his lying crew trying to impeach Trump.
These people started on the day Trump was elected and it has gone on for three years. These far-left radicals trying to change what 63 million people voted for. Using our tax money to do their dirty work where there is no impeachable evidence. But the circus will be over and they don’t even realize they are done.
Hold on snowflakes, looking at four more successful years. The Trump train will be back again in 2020, get ready.
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year. Yes, Trump is making sure we can say Merry Christmas and God is back in the White House.
Joseph T. Torchia Sr.
Johnstown
