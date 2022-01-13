Wouldn’t it be nice to go back to sports without any politics or pandemic news?
Well, here goes some of my thoughts on those subjects:
• MLB: Get rid of the batting gloves; outlaw the infield shift; let the umpires just do their jobs without any electronic equipment; and start an extra inning game with no one on base; and, by far, no more designated hitters. Anybody recall how the Bucs sometimes used Vernon Law as a pinch hitter?
• NFL: Let the quarterbacks call their own plays; remember how Hank Stram and Vince Lombardi used to coach with only a rolled-up program in their hands, not some fancy 18 by 24 sheet of statistics? Have teams start at their own 20-yard line, instead of the 25; eliminate the two-levels of offensive and defensive coaches armed with an array of computers high above the playing field; let the players sit on wooden benches like they used to.
• NBA: Not my favorite sport, by far, but here goes: Raise the basket to 12 feet, like Bob Cousy suggested many years ago; move the three-point line further back; since the dunk is such a high-percentage shot, how about making it worth just one point and, if missed, take two points off that team’s score; also, I think it used to be that taking more than three steps when dribbling the ball was called traveling.
• PGA: Put a time limit on players when lining up a putt, since there is a rule for slow play; get rid of the books that both the player and caddie carry for fairway shots and on the green; and, since the caddie helps the pro in reading a putt for so long, shouldn’t he (she) get a bigger percentage of the winnings?
I realize that many readers will disagree or find fault with what I have written, but just keep in mind, they are my thoughts and opinions.
R.T. Hirsch
Johnstown
