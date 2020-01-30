Tinker Toys, Erector set or Legos: Starting with many pieces, one can build many different objects. Maybe a house, a wagon or abstract art.
Newspapers, television or internet: Juggling a voluminous amount of facts and opinions, one can reach contradictory conclusions. The president is a genius. The president is an idiot.
Churches, synagogues or mosques: Differing religious beliefs create gods of all sizes, shapes and colors. Loving, vengeful or permissive.
Two reasons America has been long involved militarily in the Middle East are oil and Israel.
A British company found oil in Persia (now Iran) in 1908. An American company, which eventually became Chevron, discovered oil in Saudi Arabia in 1938.
On May 14, 1948, the new nation of Israel found its “savior” when it was recognized by President Harry S. Truman, who acted contrary to the advice of Secretary of State George Marshall. He wanted America to stay neutral in the Arab/Jewish conflict.
Today, being nearly energy independent, America doesn’t need Middle Eastern oil. That’s a good reason to remove American soldiers, lightning rods for deadly attacks, from the region.
Ahh, but there’s still Israel, an ally and dependent of America. Is Israel strong enough to defend itself if American forces leave? Can Russia or NATO play peacekeeper?
Tinker Toys, Erector set or Legos.
Which pieces shall be used to construct new foreign policy?
Nick Russian
Shade Township
