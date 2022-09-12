In the span of less than two years, Joe Biden and his socialist left party have destroyed our energy independence and the lower costs we enjoyed for the previous four years.
Make no mistake about it, the current party in Washington bears sole responsibility for the dire situation. With draconian environmental rules they have made it impossible for any fossil powered industry to compete with the inefficient taxpayer subsidized wind and solar farce.
This administration has taken our independence for which so many have fought and died and handed it to communist China. Eighty percent of solar panels are produced in China, Biden and the Democrats have allowed China to gobble up our farmland at an alarming pace.
China has purchased many of our fertilizer and food processing plants and now we are in the process of putting China in charge of our energy.
This administration has made a priority of doing away with gas-powered vehicles in favor of electric vehicles.
The batteries for these are very expensive and guess what, none of the raw materials to produce them exists in this country. China, Afghanistan, Ukraine or allies of China control all the raw material for the batteries.
When China controls our food and energy they will control us.
Along with this, they have added 87,000 IRS agents, and it’s not so you can get a faster tax return.
Biden and the Democrats are destroying the nation. Stop them in November.
Al Thomas
New Florence
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.