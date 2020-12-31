Wow what a year we’ve all gone through. When the news of the virus began, we never thought it would be so lasting and devastating. It wasn’t so bad when the numbers of positive results and deaths were far away. Now it is here.
It makes me think how short and precious life is. We all know someone who has been hit by COVID. Some have mild symptoms, but many are in the hospital, ICU or have even died.
The Christmas season usually isn’t a time we think of forgiveness, but Easter is. Jesus died on the cross to take away our sins if we confess them. He will forgive us if we repent and ask him into our hearts.
Jesus’ birth, Christmas, has been overshadowed for months by shopping for that perfect gift. Jesus is that perfect gift given to each of us by God, his father.
The virus has taken away so many quickly. Their loved ones couldn’t even be with them to say goodbye. Some of these may have been unsettled relationships that left unforgiveness from a friend or relative. This time can be a great, wonderful time to reconcile with that person. We could be the first to say “I’m sorry and let’s talk again.” Only God knows when our last day may be. It may be sooner than you think.
Please remember Jesus is the reason for the season. Know Jesus ... know peace. No Jesus ... no peace. He loves and cares for each of us.
Jean McClemens
Sidman
