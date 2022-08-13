The house has approved the hiring of new IRS employees. One number tossed around by the talking heads is 87,000.
I was born at night, but it wasn’t last night. This can’t possibly be a correct figure.
That being said, where will the IRS bring this many new hires? Well, let’s say they can find them, the adverse annual salary for an IRS employee is around $70,000.
The money allocated to hire these new employees will exceed the money allocated in the bill in less than a year.
This cost will go on forever. An IRS employee can retire with a full pension at age 50 with 29 years service.
I think we will need additional printing presses, in order to print more money in order to do this.
Terry Crissey
Elton
