Now that the impeachment trials are over, how about if both parties stop fighting like kids, stop pointing fingers, grow up, get off Twitter and start doing the jobs that you were elected to do.
Pamela Lake
Central City
BITER[mdash] Daniel L. "Dan", 75, Loretto, died February 17, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Born July 8, 1944 in Loretto, son of the late Alvin and Leona (Link) Biter. Preceded in death by son, James "Tut", infant sister, Mary, and brothers; Len, Ray, and Don. Survived by wife…
NALISNICK[mdash] Michael F., 67, Canonsburg, PA, native of Bakerton, passed away February 16, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. Born May 1, 1952, in Spangler, son of the late Michael and Mary E. (Ernest) Nalisnick. Survived by loving wife of 46 years, Virginia (Owens) Nalisnick;…
MCDANNELL[mdash] Mearl C., 77, Orrtanna, PA died suddenly on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Born in Windber, PA the son of the late Mearl C. and Hattie Elva McClucas McDannell. Mearl is survived by his wife of 27 years, Debra Nieradko McDannell. Mearl was a 1961 graduate of Windber High School…
