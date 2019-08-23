In a July 31 letter by Bernard Mroczka, (“Take care of our own, not illegals”), wrote about supposed threats to this country from illegals and included the statement, “By the year 2025, the United States’ white population will be outnumbered, per the Census Bureau.”
This is the core sentiment of a white supremacist (aka white nationalist) view known as replacement theory.
It gained national notoriety when, three days later, a gunman killed 22 people and injured 24 others in El Paso (the vibrant city where my daughter was born). He traveled there because he believed it to be the epicenter of an immigrant invasion.
Our president has voiced similar words.
The gunman posted a manifesto online in which he decried the growing number of Hispanics who would take control of Texas. The El Paso gunman was himself inspired by the mass-shooter in Christchurch, New Zealand, who killed 51 worshipers in a mosque for similar reasons.
I would say that this dangerous rhetoric must not be normalized, but it is clearly too late for that. It is past, time for us to un-normalize it. We need to call it out as white supremacist hate speech and challenge it at every level, from the opinion pages of our local paper to the White House lawn. We need to actually make racism wrong again (thank you Jamal Lewis).
And to anyone who holds these views, yet objects to being labeled a white supremacist, I ask only this: Why does it bother you that white people might become a minority?
Thomas Schuster
Johnstown
