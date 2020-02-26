The Tribune-Democrat endorsed (district attorney) incumbents Kelly Callihan and Lisa Lazzari-Strasiser because of their experience, initiatives and successes.
The Tribune spoke of the lack of experience in their opponents, Greg Neugebauer and Jeff Thomas.
Neugebauer and Thomas won. While both have served for around two months, The Tribune has featured Neugebauer and Thomas in numerous articles and editorials. No matter what the subject, both have launched accusations and condemnations against their predecessors.
The election is over. Now is the time for Neugebauer and Thomas to explain how they will fulfill their campaign promises.
How do they expect to impose tougher sentences on convicted criminals? How do they expect to impose harsher drug penalties as a deterrent to dealers? They are not legislators. They do not have the ability to accomplish these priorities.
How will they work together to improve Cambria and Somerset counties?
Cooperation between counties in Pennsylvania has been in place since 1912 when the Pennsylvania District Attorneys Association was formed. This association promotes interactions between all 67 counties. Working together is not a unique idea created by Neugebauer and Thomas.
Neugebauer and Thomas lack the humility to acknowledge the accomplishments of their predecessors. They need to put on their big boy pants and start prosecuting and stop persecuting Callihan and Lazzari-Strasiser, who spent decades successfully leading, building and prosecuting the accused.
The Tribune-Democrat needs to start publicizing relevant information from Neugebauer and Thomas and stop patronizing them because it did not find them worthy of its endorsement.
Sharon Bonitz
Windber
