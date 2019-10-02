It is time for the government to grant full Medicare coverage to senior citizens.
Anyone who is retired should receive full medical benefits.
Medicare only covers 80 percent of doctor and hospital coverage and we pay the rest.
Same thing happens with prescription drugs, whatever your company doesn’t pay, you have to pay.
After working 30 or more years, we deserve better care.
We may be living a few years longer, but our health is not always good.
When you worry, how can you have good health.
Evelyn M. Budash
Johnstown
