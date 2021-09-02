With Overdose Awareness Day on Aug. 31 and National Recovery Month in September, it is a great time to look at where we are as a society concerning drug addiction.
The war on drugs has gone on more than 100 years, having left in its wake millions of lives destroyed, men and women incarcerated or dead, children growing up with one or no parents, communities and cities in rubble and, to top it off, more powerful and deadly drugs easily available in any neighborhood in any city.
It’s time we step back and look at what we are doing and possibly it is time we make some drastic, if not radical changes, in our approach to this problem that effects us all.
We have more people incarcerated than Russia or China and more deaths by overdose from opioids every year.
When I look at what we are doing – an addict in recovery – my heart aches and to quote George Harrison, “I look at you all with the love there that’s sleeping, while my guitar gently weeps.”
Bob Sieg
Westwood
