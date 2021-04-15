William Lloyd’s column,” Legislature should reject Trump fantasy,” is another Democratic Party smoke screen to cover the real problem in Pennsylvania, no Voter ID.
Thirty-six states require voter identification, but not Pennsylvania.
The recent up roar about the Georgia law is about Voter ID, not about serving water to people in line or mail-in ballots.
We will never know if there was fraud in Pennsylvania in 2020 because we will never know who voted. There is no Voter ID, so how would we know?
A person must show identification to travel, buy liquor, get a senior discount, buy a car, cash a check, etc.
It is time that Pennsylvania joins the
rest of country to preserve our most precious right, prove who you are before you vote.
It is also wrong to allow nonprofit corporations to help fund elections. Twenty-three Pennsylvania counties received funds form the Center for Tech and Civic Life, funded by Facebook owner Mark Zuckerberg. That smells as well and should be outlawed.
The reason drop boxes that were
used in 2020 should be outlawed is because they are not secure. If you commit fraud using the U.S. mailboxes, you are going to jail, no ifs ands or buts about it.
It is past time to tighten up our election process and that should begin with Voter ID.
Rob Gleason
Westmont
The writer is the former chairman of the Pennsylvania Republican Party.
