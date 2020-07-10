I know and like Curt Davis, but I take issue with some of his recent statements.
He complained Homeland Security used drones to monitor protesters/rioters. The looting and rioting that occurred in many cities was not reported by the media. According to the media, the protests were mainly peaceful. Tour Manhattan after the riots, business after business destroyed. Nothing peaceful there. Having a video record of the rioters will help ID individuals who should be prosecuted.
Destruction of property is a crime.
Stating the attorney for the Southern District of New York was fired because his investigations could be embarrassing to the president is pure conjecture. Maybe he was fired because he wasn’t performing adequately. All U.S. attorneys serve at the pleasure of the president and can be fired without cause. They are political appointments.
The U.N. human rights council contains some of the worst violators of human rights on the planet such as Libya, Venezuela and Mauritania. Mike Pompeo was correct in accusing the U.N. of hypocrisy. I think their condemnation is a Red Badge of Courage.
John Bolton, the paragon of honesty, claimed in the book he is trying to sell Donald Trump encouraged China’s use of concentration camps for Muslim protesters. Interesting fact, Trump signed a bill condemning China’s placement of Muslims in concentration camps. Actions speak louder than words.
Remember, there are always three sides to a story. Yours, mine and the truth.
James Greco
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.